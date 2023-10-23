Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 220 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $411,828,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $190.94 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $186.63 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.43.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

