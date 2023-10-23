Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 30,299 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,645 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 30,299 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

