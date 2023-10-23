Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,228 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

