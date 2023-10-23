Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 89.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

