Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.75.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 89.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
