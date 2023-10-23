Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $118.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XYL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Melius raised shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Get Xylem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $91.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.14. Xylem has a 12-month low of $89.50 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.