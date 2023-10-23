Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,682 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.6% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $47,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.9 %

LLY stock opened at $589.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.27.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.