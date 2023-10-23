Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 786 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.94.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $238.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.37 and its 200 day moving average is $251.93. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $199.01 and a one year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

