Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 368,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $39.45 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

