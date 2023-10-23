Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,791 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $144,491,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 105.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $4,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $133.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $155.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

