Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 32.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 41,089 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $9,878,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,339 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 178,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 107,459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $108.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

