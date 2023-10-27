21,634 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNF shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.