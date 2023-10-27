AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,143,000 after buying an additional 292,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $256.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.24.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

