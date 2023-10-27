Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,225 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $63,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.16. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Citigroup cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATVI

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.