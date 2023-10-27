Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Reduced by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,681.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

