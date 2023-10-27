Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $426,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.80.

ALB opened at $135.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.85. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.22 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

