Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $123.44 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

