Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $123.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.