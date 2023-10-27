Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $17.87 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $123.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

