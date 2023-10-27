AMG National Trust Bank Has $760,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 915,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

