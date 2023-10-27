ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $398,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,657,000 after purchasing an additional 430,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $620,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.45.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $268.79 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.36 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

