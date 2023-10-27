Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,465 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.