Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 288,107 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 288,107 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,784,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of VMware as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 75.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in VMware by 101.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Down 1.3 %

VMW stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.97 and a 52 week high of $181.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VMware

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.