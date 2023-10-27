Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $418.79 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.59% of HubSpot worth $418,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in HubSpot by 630.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.96.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $410.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $492.45 and its 200-day moving average is $493.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.99 and a 1 year high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,913,211. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

