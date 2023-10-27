Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,714,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 786,862 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $357,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $684,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $2,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,912,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,621,102.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.08 per share, for a total transaction of $980,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,674.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,839,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,912,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,621,102.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 784,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,099,285 and have sold 1,313,417 shares valued at $132,726,614. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.92.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

