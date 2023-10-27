Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 243,616 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of Valero Energy worth $522,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $125.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

