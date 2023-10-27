BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 35,945 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,945 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,697,000 after purchasing an additional 622,291 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Baker Hughes by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,159,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,594 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $35.02 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,153.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,153.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

