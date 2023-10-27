BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 21,730 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 293.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ITW opened at $224.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $206.04 and a one year high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

