BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $403.54 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.09 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,760 shares of company stock worth $48,046,739 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.