BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,206 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 40,794 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

