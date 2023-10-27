BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $4.70 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $118.02 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

