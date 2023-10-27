BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $260,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 50.8% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.3% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.48 and its 200 day moving average is $153.40. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.60 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.57.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

