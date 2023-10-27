BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 26,332 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,332 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $193.69 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $183.24 and a one year high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

