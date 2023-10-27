Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,048 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.35% of Bio-Techne worth $172,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

