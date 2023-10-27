Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 84 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

