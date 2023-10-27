Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $55.22 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. The company had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $181,138.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $181,138.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $346,072.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,667 shares of company stock worth $1,028,811 over the last quarter. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,292 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,137,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

