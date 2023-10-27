Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,661 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $67,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,718,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,718,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,556,786. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $98.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.65 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

