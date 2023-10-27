Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1384 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CP opened at $69.80 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
