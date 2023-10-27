Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1384 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CP opened at $69.80 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 37.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

