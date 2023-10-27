Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519,515 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,750 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 3.85% of Canadian Solar worth $96,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 10.0% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 15.6% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 68,829 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,055,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $40,783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.