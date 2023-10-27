Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,032 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.80% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $191,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,407,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,968,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $175.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.90 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.06 and a 200-day moving average of $200.57.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

