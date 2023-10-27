Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,677 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,584 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $57,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

CSCO stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

