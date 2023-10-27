Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 910.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.08.

IEX stock opened at $193.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

