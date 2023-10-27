Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $92.62 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.86.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

