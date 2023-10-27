Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 22,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.37.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

