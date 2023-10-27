Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.3 %

ADBE opened at $514.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $574.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

