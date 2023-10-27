Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 532 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 18.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in HP by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $41,040,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,698,304.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,698,304.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

HP Company Profile



HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

