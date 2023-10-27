Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 158 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,760 shares of company stock worth $48,046,739 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $403.54 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.09 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

