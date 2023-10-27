Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,976,000 after purchasing an additional 551,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,387,000 after purchasing an additional 59,126 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,357,000 after buying an additional 135,877 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,416,000 after purchasing an additional 414,592 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.17.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $449.64 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $450.53 and its 200 day moving average is $455.74.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

