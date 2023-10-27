Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.23

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 586146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,012 shares in the company, valued at $371,021.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,168,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.