Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $38.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE GLW opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19. Corning has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Corning by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

