CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.44 billion-$2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion. CoStar Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.31-$0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Bank of America decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.09.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 12.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $80.11. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

